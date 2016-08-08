Dual Sport to Motocross: 2022 Husqvarna FE 501 Project

When Robert "Fig" Naughton first told us about his idea of converting a 2022 Husqvarna FE 501 Dual Sport into a full-blown motocross bike, we were hesitant at first. But the second this build rolled out of his trailer, we were stunned by the final product.



May we introduce to you a 2022 Husqvarna "FC501". We had the chance to test ride this machine at Cahuilla MX and it did not disappoint. Click play to see what went into this build and watch Ping put in some seat time on this one-of-a-kind project bike.