Don't Invite Justin Barcia to the Lunch Ride! // Zipp Speed Weaponry

What better way to spend your down time from racing then with your favorite hobby, which for Justin Barcia is cycling. In this case, Barcia took the opportunity to hang out with one of his personal sponsors, a wheel company that's huge in cycling known as Zipp Speed Weaponry. Ohh, and welcome back BamBam! We'll see you this weekend.



From Justin Barcia - "Stoked to announce my return to racing this weekend! Huge thanks to Zipp Speed for getting my bikes and training dialed. I had a blast touring the factory and hanging out with everyone.”