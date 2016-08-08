Dirt Wurx USA | 17 Supercross Tracks in 18 Weeks

Prior to the sixth round of the 2022 Supercross season at Anaheim 3, we spent the week with the Dirt Wurx crew as they worked their magic to build an entire supercross track in a span of three days. We speak with Mike Muye and Alex Gillespie as they give us the rundown on what it takes to build 17 supercross tracks in just 18 weeks. 80 hour work weeks, 500 truckloads of dirt, and a crew of 25 only begins to scratch the surface at what it takes to complete the job of Dirt Wurx USA. Click play and check it out!