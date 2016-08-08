Justin Barcia kick starts his freshly built Factory Yamaha YZ 250 2-Stroke and takes us for a hot lap around Bam Land on rails.
Klinger
5/16/2019 4:42 PM
9bro9
5/16/2019 7:55 PM
1:43-1:50 was filmed so good for that little pocket area!
Bring it in outdoors BamBam!
8686
5/16/2019 5:07 PM
He would top 10 outdoors with that bike first time out.
