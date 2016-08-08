Dirt Shark - BAMLAND 2-Stroke ft. Justin Barcia 2

Justin Barcia kick starts his freshly built Factory Yamaha YZ 250 2-Stroke and takes us for a hot lap around Bam Land on rails.

Credit: Dirt Shark
