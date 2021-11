Road 2 Recovery and the Whiskey Throttle Show teamed up to put together a moto industry golf day called the Rider Cup (get it, because of the Ryder Cup?). It was a team scramble with pros and industry personalities including Pro Circuit riders Jo Shimoda and Seth Hammaker, freestylers Jeremy Stenberg and Tyler Bereman, and many moto legends including David Bailey and Broc Glover. Good times were had, money was raised, and some people had harder times than others describing golf in moto terms!