Davey Coombs on the MAVTV+ Failure, Streaming Challenges, the Move to FloRacing, and How We Got Here
MX Sports' Davey Coombs breaks down the streaming challenges of 2022, how the Pro Motocross series ended up on MAVTV, why NBC and Peacock were not options for this season, what happened to MAVTV+, and what's next.
limepandanz
7/8/2022 3:08 AM
I don't think DC has his finger on the pulse as much as he thinks he does when he says there's no problem with the production, only with MavTV+. There have been many issues with the production side as well like the ad breaks, overlays, course previews and legend stats during races. Not to mention the tiny battle box where I struggle to see who's who even on my 150 inch screen, and the endless cutting away from battles. Granted MavTV+ was an utter shitshow, but lets not pretend the rest is all sunshine and rainbows.
It also seems strange that DC wouldn't have the streaming numbers. How is he selling this product to broadcasters without it? Maybe he'd be surprised to know how high they are? We live in a streaming world now, and MXsports could take a page from F1's playbook and really focus on international streaming. It sounds like Davey really wants a terrestrial broadcaster for the US, maybe it's time to split the package between terrestrial and streaming with the rights available separately. Maybe that would solve the issue.
