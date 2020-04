Prior to the start of the 2020 Supercross season, Coty Schock faced an unfortunate injury resulting in two broken wrists. With some time off the bike and supporting the FXR Chaparral Honda Racing Team from the sidelines, Coty is back on the saddle and ready to race. In episode two, Schock explains his continuous support from Boyesen in the past 12 years and his future plans to keep moving forward with the FXR Chaparral Honda Racing Team. Check it out!