Red Bull KTM has announced a one year extension with two-time Monster Energy Supercross Champ Cooper Webb. A Supercross only deal with an option for outdoors but this leaves us more questions for 2024?

WEBB EXTENDS RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING CONTRACT THROUGH 2023

MURRIETA, Calif. – Two-time 450SX Champion Cooper Webb has put pen to paper, inking a deal with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team that extends through the 2023 race season. Webb’s extended contract also includes the option to head outdoors for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Cooper Webb: “I am excited to continue my relationship with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team and I’m really looking forward to going after a third AMA 450 Class Supercross Championship together next season!”

Entering his fifth season with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team in 2023, the North Carolina native has achieved great success aboard the KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION and the team looks forward to building on that success in future seasons.