After a couple tough years, Cooper Webb capped his first season at Red Bull KTM with a 450 Supercross title.
GuyB
5/5/2019 1:03 PM
wavslide1
5/5/2019 2:46 PM
Never been a fan, but for me Webb's end of season slightly humbled attitude on the podium and his never back down attitude on the track were nothing short of awesome. Congratulations Mr. Webb.
wavslide1
5/5/2019 2:46 PM
