Nominated for a prestigious ESPY Award in the Best Athlete, Men's Action Sports category, with the support of his Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team, 2021 AMA Supercross World Champion Cooper Webb dug deep and never stopped believing in order to take the championship victory.



Along with Team Manager Ian Harrison, and Director of Motorsports North America, Roger De Coster, we take a look back over Cooper's championship-winning year and what it took to for him to claim his second 450SX title.