Colt Nichols has announced that he's parting ways with the Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing team. Click through to learn what we know.
ML512
7/22/2022 7:38 AM
Joey_Bridges
7/22/2022 1:16 PM
Really sucks for him.
But moto is a business.
Definitely couldn't have had a worse timed serious injury.
Looking forward to seeing him up and running, regardless of who he signs with.
Trav138
7/22/2022 11:53 AM
