How about some answers to questions on what Ryan has been up to lately, as well as his new passion project, RDcoffees.com.
GuyB
11/29/2020 12:45 PM
Johnny Depp
11/29/2020 1:23 PM
GuyB
11/29/2020 5:21 PM
Yep, it wasn't April Fool's in October. But in talking with him, I do feel like that ship has sailed. Of course, I didn't see the last exploratory deal coming, either.
Having talked with a few ex-pros, for some staying retired is easy. For others it's not. They can quickly forget the reasons for wanting out, and have to do a bit of rediscovery with themselves.
Johnny Depp
11/29/2020 1:23 PM
GuyB
11/29/2020 5:21 PM
