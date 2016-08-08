Clocking Into Outdoors | Coty Schock Ep.3

What began as a part-time ride for the 2020 Supercross Season, quickly turned into a full-time ride for the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. Coty Schock remains under the tent for the FXR Chaparral Honda Racing Team as they head for the great outdoors. In episode three, we spend a day with Schock as he prepares for the first gate drop of the Pro Motocross Championship. He explains his continued support and future plans to race the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season with the FXR Chaparral Honda Racing Team. Click play and spend a day with Coty Schock!

