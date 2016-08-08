Each year, Supercross teams are presented with the latest model year bikes. Sometimes, there aren't many changes so not much work has to be done, but other times, chassis geometry, linkage curves, and suspension settings change, giving factory teams a lot to work out. Shane Drew, Chassis and Suspension Director at Honda HRC, explains a little about how this whole process works.
Lightning78
12/28/2019 9:46 AM
That was the most vague and generic interview I've ever heard about something as specific as chassis development. Not one technical thing was mentioned except "yea uhh we have parts"