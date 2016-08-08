This is not a drill, this is not clickbait. The legend himself, Chad Reed, is coming out of retirement and returning to professional Supercross racing.

Chad Reed Signs with MDK Motorsports for FIM World Supercross Championship

Two-Time World Supercross Champion and Australian Superstar Comes Out of Retirement to Compete in Series’ Pilot Season in the WSX (450cc) Class

PATASKALA, OH (July 19, 2022) – MDK Motorsports, led by entrepreneur team owner Mark Kvamme and managed by former supercross rider Jamey Grosser, announced that two-time World Supercross Champion Chad Reed will compete for MDK in the upcoming FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX). The Australian superstar, who retired in 2021, will return to the starting line when the championship kicks off on Saturday, October 8 th in Cardiff, Wales at Principality Stadium.

As the first of four riders announced by MDK for the Global Championship, the Australian native already has two FIM Supercross World Championships to his name and will compete at the same level in hopes of a third. Reed, who holds the record for the most main event starts in Supercross history at 265, has amassed over 190 podium finishes, 50 supercross victories and 11 motocross victories throughout his career. In addition to his decades of knowledge and experience, the Australian native is one of the most popular riders in the sport and will draw tens of thousands of die-hard fans to stadiums around the world.

“Opportunities like WSX don’t come along every day. I’ve seen plenty during my career, but this is super cool and something I had to be involved in,” said Reed. “The WSX Championship going global is the biggest thing to happen to supercross in its history and I’m looking forward to joining Mark Kvamme and the MDK team for this opportunity. They possess all the technical expertise, resources, and passion I need behind me to be successful. I haven’t raced in Melbourne since 2019, so it’ll be an unbelievable experience to get back here in October and go up against the best current riders in the world. It’s going to be one hell of a series competing for an FIM-sanctioned World Championship.”

“The notion of being a part of a global expansion for supercross and winning world championships is what brought MDK back to the sport and the WSX series. To win championships, you need to have prominent athletes, and there’s no doubt we have that in Chad Reed,” said Kvamme. “There are so many regions around the world with die-hard fans that ride motorcycles and love supercross. MDK Motorsports could not be happier or more motivated to compete for them now and in the years ahead as we take this sport to a new level.”

For more information about MDK Motorsports, visit the team website and follow along via social media on Facebook and Instagram.