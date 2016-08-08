Carson Mumford | TOP TEN

The rookie Carson Mumford, riding for GEICO Honda Race Team, recently had his Pro Debut at the first round of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championships. He raced two pro motocross events last year after the Loretta’s Amateur National but did not race any supercross events this season. The rookie found himself upfront immediately at Loretta Lynn Round 1 and Round 2 with an overall top ten finish at LL R2.

We catch up with the rookie and have some words as he heads into Round 3 of the outdoor season. Click play and check it out!

Credit: Brad Resnick
