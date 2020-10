We head to the final round of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship to meet with FXR Chaparral Honda Racing team rider Coty Schock. We follow along as he runs through the paces of race day. Putting in an impressive ride, Schock had his career-best finish this weekend going 12-10 on the day for 10th overall, his first-ever top ten in the outdoor season. Click play and follow along as the last gate drops on the 2020 Outdoor season.