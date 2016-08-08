It's a little off camera at the moment of impact but you can see the aftermath as Justin Hill is literally hanging from the tree.
ML512
7/30/2018 5:58 PM
Phillip_Lamb
7/31/2018 12:29 AM
Was that the outdoor Steve matches nets?
SidewayzMike
7/30/2018 10:00 PM
He sure was hauling ass tho
-MAVERICK-
7/30/2018 9:38 PM
Made a decision to switch disciplines and moving on to GNCC/Enduro.
I've hit a tree on a snowmobile before. They're not people friendly. I can tell you that much.
Harv379
7/30/2018 7:06 PM
Hey Guys, Dirk here who somewhat caught that moment. I rode my motorcycle to the race from Utah. But onto the crash, it honestly looked like he was slightly confused with the direction he was headed, he comes down heavy on throttle, then stabs his way across ruts and off the track he goes. The tree split's into a V so from one big trunk to two, and there's a hay bale stuffed into the V to fill the crack. He wraps himself around that and then bounces back and slides off down the tree. I watched the whole thing, eyes pulled away from the phone. Gnarliest crash I've ever witnessed. I was shocked he rode away. There's a water tank and a bunch of equipment off to the left too so this speed ejecting off the track at this location, turned out a lot better than it could have. Glad he's OK.
TXDirt
7/30/2018 6:55 PM
Tree Hugger.....
GuyB
7/30/2018 6:53 PM
bvm111
7/30/2018 6:31 PM
That’s the damndest thing I’ve ever saw... next thing you know someone will be hitting a deer on the track!
MX Guy
7/30/2018 6:17 PM
Playback error
Yaya
7/30/2018 6:12 PM
Time to put up The Steve Matthes Safety Nets!
MXMattii
7/30/2018 6:08 PM
A motocross rider who's also a tree-hugger. That isn't something that you see often
