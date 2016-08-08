Does Zach try to peak before the start of his season? Not really. He showed that he's always ready to go with a win at Arlington.
GuyB
2/18/2018 5:08 AM
motomad724
2/18/2018 6:24 AM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lHHPEp5rOqw
2/18/2018 6:16 AM
Whatever Aldon is doing isn't working for Broc... except he is looking an awful lot like Zach-O (kidding... have Zach's vid on Broc's vid URL). Keep pushing Broc... looking forward to this vid
