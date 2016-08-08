For the second week in a row, Blake Baggett battled to a podium spot, and had a whole lot of fun in his post-race interview.
GuyB
2/11/2018 8:37 AM
sickboy3636
2/11/2018 11:11 AM
Blake’s a douche.......he keeps reaffirming it every time he gets the chance to speak......
Nesc39
2/11/2018 12:00 PM
Whys he a douche? Because he didn’t say “ya no for sure. Just made some chabges and went the wrong way. Can’t thank my team, these guys are great! ya no we’ll be back next week to race my dirtbike”
brapbrapbraap
2/11/2018 12:48 PM
There was no reason for him to go try to stir the pot in the outdoors when he started trying to get under Tomacs skin. Ultimately it’s seems like he brought extra pressure on himself and his season went off the rails. He finally gets on the podium and does it again. The dudes fast, if he’d just concentrate on what gets him on the box in the first place I think he’d be much better off. Just mho
GuyB
2/11/2018 12:51 PM
By "finally" you mean for the second race in a row, right? That would be a third of the season to date.
2/11/2018 12:03 PM
Yeah, no.
GuyB
2/11/2018 12:03 PM
Yeah, no.