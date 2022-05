As the 2023 models begin to roll in, KTM was first on the list and made it special at that. KTM hosted their 2023 model lineup introduction at RedBud MX where we had the chance to test ride the 2023 KTM 450 SX-F. We enlisted Jacob Hayes to put in some seat time aboard the latest update to the orange machine. Make sure to click play as we break in the latest model in the rolling hills of RedBud MX.