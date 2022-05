Among the many bikes, we had the chance to test ride at RedBud MX is the 2023 KTM 250 SX-F. Much like its bigger brother, the 250 SX-F came into 2023 with a much different appearance and development when compared to the 2022 model. We enlisted Willy Simons Jr. to put in some seat time aboard the latest update to the orange machine. Make sure to click play as we break in the latest model in the rolling hills of RedBud MX.