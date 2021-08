As we start checking boxes for 2022 model releases, we finally had the chance to test ride the 2022 Yamaha YZ450F at Glen Helen Raceway. The YZ450F returns to 2022 with minor changes including updated suspension settings, lighter components towards the rear of the bike, and more. Ping spins some laps for his first impression on the updated 2022 Yamaha YZ450F. Check it out!