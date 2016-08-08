Bike Test: 2022 Yamaha YZ250F Review

We had the chance to hop aboard the 2022 Yamaha YZ250F for our first ride on this year's model. For 2022, the Yamaha YZ250F comes with Dunlop tires, a wider rear rim, lighter alternatives to the chain and sprocket, as well as updates to the suspension. We head to Glen Helen Raceway to spin some laps on this #bLUcRU and get a sneak peek to see if this machine will come out on top in our 2022 250 Shootout. Click play to hear what Ping has to say about his first ride on the updated 2022 Yamaha YZ250F. Check it out!