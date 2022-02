We had the chance to test ride KTM's all-new 2022 250 SX-F Factory Edition at Fox Raceway today. This is the largest overhaul KTM has presented for their 250 four-stroke models. With major changes to the chassis, new bodywork, major bore and stroke change, and much more, the 2022 KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition is a top contender for most. Click play to hear our initial thoughts as we spin some laps aboard the new orange machine.