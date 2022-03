We spent the day at Glen Helen Raceway testing the much updated 2022 Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar Edition. Following the release of the 2022 KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition, this model is quite similar minus cosmetics and various components. With a new and improved chassis, suspension, exterior look, and more, we were excited to hop aboard this rockstar edition and put it to the test. Click play to see our first ride!