Bike Test: 2022 Honda CRF250RX Review

The 2022 Honda CRF250RX is pretty much a completely different machine than the previous 250RX since it now has the same all-new chassis and heavily revised motor that is on the Honda CRF250R motocross model. While the suspension is softer for off-road specific riding, it is still a high speed loving machine with great stability and hold up. The power delivery is mellowed out but also feels more torquey and usable down low. Not necessarily a con, but since it has the same close-ratio 5-speed transmission it isn't geared for super technical, slow-speed riding.