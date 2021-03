The RM-Z250 returns with updated graphics for 2021, as well as the ability to now tune the electronic fuel injection, and ignition system using Suzuki’s mobile device-based MX-Tuner. The RM-Z250 has always set the standard as the best handling 250 on the track. We headed out to LACR to have Ping put the 2021 RM-Z250 through its paces. Click play for the full review!