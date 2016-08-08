Bike Test: 2021.5 HUSQVARNA FC450 ROCKSTAR EDITION Review

This week we took arrival of the 2021.5 Husqvarna FC450 Rockstar Edition and headed straight for the hills. Compiled of switch-back 180 turns, sand, and ruts deep enough to drag a foot peg, we put the Rockstar Edition FC450 to the test at our local sand track. With a focus on the latest technology, the 2021 FC450 Rockstar Edition comes with the all-new Connectivity Unit, along with the myHusqvarna app accessible with any smart phone. With the option to personalize engine maps and fine-tune your suspension settings, creating the ideal set-up for any track is a click away. Click play to find out more about the 2021.5 Husqvarna FC450 Rockstar Edition and to hear Ping's first impression!

