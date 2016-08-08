What is it like to a motocross medic? Each and every round of Supercross and Motocross, the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Team is basically a hospital on wheels taking care of not only the riders but mechanics, team members, wives and girlfriends, and whoever needs medical care within the Supercross family. We spent a whole Saturday with the medical staff at this year's San Diego round of Monster Energy Supercross to get a taste of their 14 hour day. Best case scenario, these guys and gals just get to watch great racing, but as you will see, an incident-free Saturday just doesn't exist.