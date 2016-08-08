Baddest Bikes Of The 2-Stroke Nationals 5

The 2 Stroke MX Championships hosted by Fasthouse is like stepping into an alternate universe where two-strokes still reign supreme. We walked the pits to get the scoop on some sweet premixing machines including defending champ Zach Bell's, Mike Brown's, and Tyler Bowers' bikes

Credit: Brad Resnick

