Back On Supercross ft. Vince Friese & Benny Bloss

The Smartop MotoConcepts Racing team added a few new number plates under the tent for the 2021 Supercross season, one of which being Benny Bloss. It has been a minute since we have seen Bloss swing a leg over a Honda but he is looking right at home on his MCR Honda CRF450R. Vince Friese will also be returning to the MCR tent for another year of racing. We catch up with both of these heavy hitters as they return to the supercross track in preparation for the 2021 season lurking just around the corner. Click play and check it out!

