We take a look back on the 5th annual Babes in the Dirt event that the Kurt Caselli Foundation partnered up with to help with the cost of an on-site ambulance and provided KCF caution flags as well as hi-visibility safety vests for the working crew. The event took place on April 26-28, 2019. 700 women bought tickets to attend the sold-out ladies only campout weekend event at Quail Canyon MX Park in Gorman, California.