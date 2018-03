Normally, Austin Forkner spends most of his time training with Robbie Reynard in Oklahoma, but since the start of his Supercross season, he's been spending more time riding at the Carmichael's Goat Farm in Georgia.



While he's been having a breakout sophomore year, the broken wrist he scored during the pre-season didn't exactly provide for the prep that he was looking for. Listen as he describes how long it took to heal up, and how little time he had to get ready for the season.