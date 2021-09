Prior to the second to last round of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross series, Fox Raceway hosted the 2nd Annual Moto Combine. We spent the day covering the 2-moto format as the sports top amateur racers battled for the top of the podium. Click play and watch the action unfold as Monster Energy ProCircuit team rider, Ryder DiFrancesco, comes home with the overall. Check it out!