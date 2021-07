Alpinestars launched their new MX22 gear lineup yesterday at Perris MX with Eli Tomac, Chase Sexton, Jason Anderson, the Lawrence brothers & more in attendance. We spoke with Alpinestars' Nick Scaramella as he gave us the rundown on the new and improved changes in the Supertech, Techstar, Racer, and Fluid gear sets. Click play to see what is new for 2022!