Aldon Baker On Training Malcolm Stewart and Aaron Plessinger

"We had to reduce a bunch of weight to be economical and fit for racing" - AB on MS27

"Aaron is just the opposite, I want to put some weight on" - AB on AP7



Not only are new bikes and new teams some of the challenges of a new season of racing, there is also the possibility of a racer changing up their training program and coach. Both Malcolm Stewart and Aaron Plessinger are on new teams this year, but they share the same trainer, Aldon Baker. For those that are new to the sport, Baker is pretty much the first name in motocross training and has worked with nearly every top rider in the sport, including Carmichael, Dungey, and Villopoto.