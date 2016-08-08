Grandpa Earl (AKA Dean Wilson) had some fun doing this one.
GuyB
10/24/2018 10:23 AM
manandmachine
10/24/2018 4:29 PM
Hahahaha priceless! Laughed so hard that I almost cried. Especially that part where Axell was telling grandpa Earl No No No before hitting the ramp. Great video Grandpa!
Edd71
10/24/2018 11:27 AM
My old man 81 yo does that's every weekend, sometimes 2 classes a day. Bought himself a new sxf350 and a brand sparkling new cz360 twinpiper last year
SlappHappyPappy
10/24/2018 11:23 AM
That was hilarious. Still laughing. Would like to hear what they were thinking
