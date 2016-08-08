In 2012, 6D put rotational energy management on the radar of the motocross world. Since then, almost every major helmet manufacturer has developed, included, and/or adopted some form of safety technology designed to address rotation during an impact. Yet, with so many different systems out there, each using different testing procedures, how do riders decide which is best for them? Here is 6D's view on how to best protect the head and their take on other technologies on the market.
Johnny Depp
8/21/2019 4:01 PM
Good job Klinger, I learned some new stuff. With AB having his helmet argument with the NFL at the Raiders the timing for something new is very interesting.
Bauer
8/21/2019 1:39 PM
I've known Robert Reisinger for a long, long time (45 years!) and have to say that he never fails to impress me with the depth of his engineering knowledge. Well done and I wish him continued success. Hopefully 6d can make a difference and save some lives over at the NFL.