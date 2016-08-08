In 2012, 6D put rotational energy management on the radar of the motocross world. Since then, almost every major helmet manufacturer has developed, included, and/or adopted some form of safety technology designed to address rotation during an impact. Yet, with so many different systems out there, each using different testing procedures, how do riders decide which is best for them? Here is 6D's view on how to best protect the head and their take on other technologies on the market.

