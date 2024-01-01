50 Years of Fox Racing

Irvine, CA (January 1, 2024) – Fox Racing, the global leader in motocross and mountain biking gear and apparel, celebrates its 50th anniversary year paying homage to the brand’s vision of Honor Yesterday, Conquer Today, Invent Tomorrow. The idea will be brought to life throughout 2024 by honoring stories from the past, conquering new product launches and race weekends, and continuing the pursuit of performance innovations that will define the future of racewear. The first installment can be viewed today on www.foxracing.com, through brand social channels globally, and extending through Anaheim 1 and San Francisco Supercross.

The brand’s vision (Honor, Conquer, Invent) is derived from the founding principles established by the Fox family in the early years of the company, including a quote from the founder, Geoff Fox: “Change is the only constant.” In 2024, change comes in the form of the official introduction of the new logo mark, an evolution of the iconic Fox Head logo drawn in 1975. “While the logo has gone through many changes over the years, it’s never lost what it stands for – a family-values-based way of working, technical innovation, and passion for our sports and evolving them,” said Chad Hilton, VP of Brand, who stewarded the change across Fox Racing products and digital channels in 2023.

Fox Racing reaffirms the new Fox Head logo and evolution of branding through the launch of the 50 th Anniversary Limited Edition Collection at Anaheim 1, including the all-new V3 RS helmet, Instinct boots, Vue goggles, and 360 racewear. The collection also features a color palette crafted for both design evolution and nostalgic reminiscences of past styles through vibrant and bold race graphics.

Following Anaheim 1, as Supercross makes its return to San Francisco, Fox celebrates the birthplace of the company with the commemorative Grand Prix Cycles Collection. Grand Prix Cycles was a dealership in Santa Clara, California where Geoff Fox took the seed of an idea – some “Super Trick Shit” in the form of a parts mail order business – and it turned it into one of the most coveted brands today. The exclusive collection is inspired by the original Grand Prix Cycles jersey and includes limited quantities of hoodies, T-shirts, and hats.

While the first two rounds of Supercross signify a monumental milestone for the brand, Fox Racing has its sights set on future product introductions and innovations across all categories. The 50th Anniversary Limited Edition Collection will be available on www.foxracing.com, at Fox Racing flagship stores, and at participating Fox Racing dealers and channels globally. The Grand Prix Cycles Collection will be available exclusively on www.foxracing.com. Follow @foxracing on Instagram and X for the official release dates of each collection and exclusive information celebrating the brand’s 50th anniversary.