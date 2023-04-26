'23 Pro Motocross Prep | Jason Anderson, Jo Shimoda, Ryder DiFrancesco and More...

We're inching closer and closer to the 2023 Pro Motocross season opener at Fox Raceway and a few riders such as Jason Anderson, Jo Shimoda, Ryder DiFrancesco, Carson Mumford and more were getting their feet wet this week.

Credit: Dylan Kelley
