2025 Vital MX 450 Shootout 2

The 2025 Yamaha YZ450F, KTM 450 SX-F, Kawasaki KX450, Husqvarna FC450, Honda CRF450R, and GasGas MC 450F face off. Which will win?

Article coming October 16th.

Credit: Dylan Kelley / Michael Lindsay
Related:
450 Shootout
Insta Hub
2 comments

View replies to: 2025 Vital MX 450 Shootout

c50 Tomac mx champ 1536970675
Baton Rouge
2 minutes ago

@ML last year you said article 16th october too for the written article and we never saw it 😭😭