2025 Triumph TF 450-RC | First Impressions 2025 Triumph TF 450-RC | First Impressions Vital MX Play Again Triumph's first ever 450 motocross bike is here and we had the chance to spend a day aboard it at Triumph's US racing facility in Georgia. Here our thoughts if they nailed it out of the box or if it still needs work? Credit: Michael Lindsay / Sean Ogden Related: First Impressions Triumph Motorcycles Reviewed Triumph TF 450 RC Insta Hub Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter ML512 11/18/2024 6:55am Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Related 0 comments Sort: Newest FirstOldest FirstPopular To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.