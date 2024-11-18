2025 Triumph TF 450-RC | First Impressions

Triumph's first ever 450 motocross bike is here and we had the chance to spend a day aboard it at Triumph's US racing facility in Georgia. Here our thoughts if they nailed it out of the box or if it still needs work?

Credit: Michael Lindsay / Sean Ogden
