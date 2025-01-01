2025 Supercross Preview Show | 450SX

The 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season starts with Anaheim 1 at Anaheim's Angel Stadium on January 11. Jett Lawrence, Cooper Webb, Chase Sexton, Eli Tomac, Jason Anderson, Ken Roczen, Hunter Lawrence, Aaron Plessinger, Justin Barcia, Jorge Prado and more make this 450SX's deepest field.

In this Vital MX preview, hosts of the 'Post-Race Show' podcast – Lewis Phillips and Michael Lindsay – talk about the effectiveness of each athlete. Will Jett Lawrence master the all-new CRF450RW and pick up where he left off in 2024? Will Chase Sexton and Eli Tomac leave their issues from yesteryear in the past and prove to be more troublesome for the defending champion? Will Cooper Webb finish the task with his trademark sneakiness? There are countless question marks that are debated at length in this video, exclusive to YouTube.