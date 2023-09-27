2024 Yamaha YZ250F | First Impressions 3

Yamaha's 2024 YZ250F has received a host of major changes, primarily around the chassis and ergonomics. Check out our thoughts and changes we made on our initial day with the machine.

Credit: Dylan Kelley
c50 EPSON009 1404105895
swatdoc
4 hours ago

Michael did Yamaha give any better idea when these will hit the dealers, instead of just “sometime in October“ ?

Matt NZ
4 hours ago

I'm waiting so patiently for Yamaha to make a 350........please! 

