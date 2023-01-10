2024 Suzuki RMZ-450 | First Impressions 3

Unchanged but still worth buying? Check out our thoughts on Suzuki's 2024 RM-Z450, equipped with their free RM Army package.

Credit: Dylan Kelley
3 comments

Zundapp125
4 minutes ago

Still the best looking - well at least until the Beta hits the track.   Seems the mainstream MX media hates these - but they still seem to be very competitive!   What would happen if Suzuki corporate got serious?