Rumor_Mill

Greetings, and a hearty welcome to the exhilarating world of Monster Energy Supercross in 2024! Now, as we dive headfirst into the much-anticipated race week, we invite all fervent fans to join us in igniting the enthusiasm that envelops Anaheim 1. Prepare yourselves for an adrenaline-packed experience as we present the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross preview show on Vital MX.

We have revamped our format this time around, bringing you an engaging twist as hosts Lewis Phillips and Michael Lindsay unveil their top-ten predictions. While the unpredictability of injuries is an undeniable factor, it's impossible to account for and so bear that in mind when assessing the insightful panel's perspectives. We are eager to hear your thoughts! Who's predictions align with yours? Share your opinions in the comments section and become a part of the electric conversation buzzing around this thrilling supercross season.