With each hour that ticks away, the anticipation and fervor surrounding the upcoming 2024 Monster Energy Supercross series intensifies. You've already absorbed the insightful 450SX predictions from our dynamic hosts, Lewis Phillips and Michael Lindsay. A pivotal inquiry now takes center stage: who will step into the void left by the Lawrence brothers and emerge as the undisputed frontrunner in the 250SX division?

It's a question that demands your consideration. Do you align with the perspectives shared by our hosts this time? Perhaps there is an under-the-radar rider deserving of mention in this discourse? Your opinions matter. Let your thoughts shine in the comment section below.

Credit: Sean Ogden
Moto Braap
4 hours ago

I am glad it wasn’t the Deegan show and y’all started where credit is due with RJ who was the Horizon guy years before Kitchen started cooking things up and Forkner who has been respected by Fox 50th anniversary with his ripped jersey and a full window photo at their headquarters.  There’s an interesting interview with Mitch where he’s giving up some power to let Levi train how he wants kind of like how he let Ricky have some space that worked and if you look at who he’s riding with expect less mystery meals.  

But, at the end of the show I actually got pumped for Joe thinking that this may be his Joe-Show hopping on a Honda with his buddies and coming off being the King of Bercy…surprisingly, i haven’t heard much analysis about Joe’s riding style or bike but it’s getting harder to bet against him in the company he’s with after all the recent Honda success where Hunter and Jett owned the 250’s.  Plain and simple RJ and Austin are due for good times but like stated it doesn't guarantee that.

Similar to the 450 there’s a lot of experienced and/or new dudes looking to make a good impression and we’ve already seen a lot extra action come into play with the 250’s that affected the outcome whether it was entertainment or running out of real estate to make a career move toward the podium for at least 10 guys.  250 is now a factory of factories with a lots of riders coming in healthy for big teams like PC, Star, new teams, and I am starting to lose track where I think there are more contenders than anticipated.  It was nice to see the top riders get some attention but the 250 could have a 4 part preview series like the 450 did with rider stories and personalities.  

Plenty of riders already have wins and think they are the guy ready to be champion.  These bikes are close in lap times so unless someone comes out and doninates with consistency which is not easy to do in supercross i am looking at a lot of potential champs and bar banging whether it’s polite or not.  If not a winner think of all the ‘kids’ who have done a whole lot of homework and have people hoping to see them on the podium.  No one’s gonna want to give up a spot even for a top 5 with this many people having this many sponsored rides.  

I love this sport but am a little disappointed i waited until almost press day to start hearing about the 250 as if it’s a farm league.  Most of these riders IMO are not far off from being future or current stars without having to add the word “generational” to it.  There’s been surprises in the past and within a year or 2 a Joe Shmo or Joe Shimoda may all the sudden be the guy to try and beat.  Maybe I don’t know enough about the sport but there’s gotta be some big names brewing just like some or the present or past names we expected to be the next King of Supercross didn’t happen.  Even if the chips fall into place I am not calling either coast.  Thank you though for starting with the RJ and Austins who came up through the ranks expecting to win and still believe they can with us not giving up on them either yet. Deegan is still a rookie so similar to the 450 there are a bunch of older guys we have been waiting for a breakout win or good fortune.  Hey Jordan Smith didn’t point out yet!  

As far as I am concerned there are a lot of good 250 riders who have just had some bad luck more than it being missing any talent or not worthy of broadcasting attention.  It looks like people are looking for more ways to make the 250 more exciting than just east/west or even just with SMX and playoffs. The Futures is supposed to be a step down from the 250 but the riders who showed promise didn’t need much exhibition rime to prove their penny.  He’s nice and smiley quiet but I wouldn’t be surprised to see Bennick come out and beat everyone if he’s feeling good since he’s got the speed and all these guys riding together may be narrowing the gap.  Not many slow riders with them sharing parts…if Jett is beatable then so is the 250 class contenders.

