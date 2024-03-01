Rumor_Mill

With each hour that ticks away, the anticipation and fervor surrounding the upcoming 2024 Monster Energy Supercross series intensifies. You've already absorbed the insightful 450SX predictions from our dynamic hosts, Lewis Phillips and Michael Lindsay. A pivotal inquiry now takes center stage: who will step into the void left by the Lawrence brothers and emerge as the undisputed frontrunner in the 250SX division?

It's a question that demands your consideration. Do you align with the perspectives shared by our hosts this time? Perhaps there is an under-the-radar rider deserving of mention in this discourse? Your opinions matter. Let your thoughts shine in the comment section below.