2024 KTM 350 SX-F Project Bike | Suspension, ECU, Chassis, and More 2024 KTM 350 SX-F Project Bike | Suspension, ECU, Chassis, and More Vital MX Play Again Check out the latest project bike we've tested, a modified 2024 KTM 350 SX-F from Factory Motocross Vacations. Credit: Dylan Kelley Related: Project Bike Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter ML512 5/15/2024 11:00am Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Related 0 comments Sort: Newest FirstOldest FirstPopular To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.