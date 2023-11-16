2024 Kawasaki KX450 | First Impressions 1

 

The 2024 Kawasaki KX450 is all new and there's a lot to talk about here. Dive in and throw some questions in the comment section and we'll get to them.

Credit: Dylan Kelley
Related:
Kawasaki KX450
First Impressions
Bike Test
Insta Hub
1 comments

View replies to: 2024 Kawasaki KX450 | First Impressions